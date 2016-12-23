Research and Markets - Global Lacrosse Equipment Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are Nike, StringKing & Under Armour Dominating

DUBLIN, Dec 23, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Lacrosse Equipment Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the global lacrosse equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 2.84% during the period 2017-2021.

The Global Lacrosse Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, as compared to previous years, many youth teams and camps are being formed every year. Moreover, lacrosse is gaining fastest acceptance compared to any other high school sports, especially in the Americas. There is an increase in the youth participation across both genders. However, female participation is increasing at a faster pace in past few years.

Further, the report states that in lacrosse, the entire body is challenged. Since lacrosse involves a high-energy running and cutting (while separating from a defender) while playing, it places the legs at risk for injury. A lot of throwing, catching, cradling, and shooting is involved in the game, which, in turn, poses stress on the upper body. Lacrosse is one of the unique sports where the rules for men and women are different from each other. Men's lacrosse is a contact sport, where both body and stick checking happen. Male players wear a lot of protective gears that include helmets with face masks, mouth guards, gloves, and arm, elbow, and shoulder pads to protect them during the game.

Key Vendors:

East Coast Dyes

Nike

StringKing

Under Armour

Warrior Sports

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by product

Part 07: Market segmentation by type

Part 08: Market segmentation by distribution channel

Part 09: Geographical segmentation

Part 10: Key leading countries

Part 11: Market drivers

Part 12: Impact of drivers

Part 13: Market challenges

Part 14: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 15: Market trends

Part 16: Competitor landscape

Part 17: Key competitor analysis

Part 18: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rxjzbf/global_lacrosse

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716