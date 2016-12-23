Global Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services Market 2016-2020 - Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Initiatives Driving Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 23, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the global industrial energy efficiency services market to grow at a CAGR of 6.26% during the period 2016-2020.

The Global Industrial Energy Efficiency Services Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is positive brand image. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives help companies present a positive brand image to the public. Industries worldwide are adopting energy-efficiency services to project a positive image of an environmentally responsible organization, attract investors interested in sustainable business practices, and increase share value. In addition, these systems help companies obtain green energy certificates and rebates from energy-efficiency departments in their countries.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is narrow margin of error in critical industrial facilities. Generally, critical industrial facilities involving specialized processes where the energy price is a significant cost of operation are ready to pay the kind of fees that ESCOs demand. However, industries typically expect exceptionally good service standards and include stringent liability clauses in agreements in to avoid setbacks in the plan. In the market, there is a very small number of ESCOs that can execute a critical industrial project with the stipulated shutdown time while simultaneously satisfying quality and performance criteria. These kinds of projects are operated by sector-specific, process-focused, and highly specialized ESCOs.

Key Vendors:

Siemens

Honeywell

TERI

DuPont

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by service

Part 07: Geographical segmentation

Part 08: Market drivers

Part 09: Impact of drivers

Part 10: Market challenges

Part 11: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 12: Market trends

Part 13: Vendor landscape

Part 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dnwhzk/global_industrial

