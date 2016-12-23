OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/23/16 -- This document corrects and replaces the press release that was sent December 16, 2016 at 11:21 AM ET.

Learn about the important changes for tax professionals and tax preparers for the 2017 tax-filing season. Here's what you need to know:

New services

-- Express NOA - This new service delivers an instant assessment result message and provides a notice of assessment directly into the EFILE certified tax preparation software the next day. To use the service, tax preparers must have their CRA credentials, have a valid T1013, Authorizing or Cancelling a Representative, on file and have completed Part C of Form T183, Information Return for Electronic Filing of an individual's Income Tax and Benefit Return. -- ReFILE for Efilers - This new service lets representatives send adjustment requests for a client's return using EFILE-certified software. Representatives can make changes to this year's and last year's return. To use this service, you must have Level 2 authorization for your client's account. -- Pre-authorized debit for EFILE - EFILE users can now send a payment electronically to the CRA for a taxpayer. This service is available in certain EFILE-certified software products. The service will be fully implemented in all EFILE software by February 2017. -- List of notices issued in Represent a Client - This new service will provide a list of clients' names, along with the type of notice and the date it was issued, and whether the return was assessed as filed or with changes.

Enhanced services

-- Online mail - This service notifies taxpayers by email when new correspondence is available to view in My Account. In addition to notices of assessment/reassessment and benefit notices, new correspondence that is available includes benefits notices and slips, and instalment reminders. Taxpayers can sign up for online mail by entering their email address on their income tax and benefit return, on Form T183 or by registering through My Account or the MyCRA mobile app. -- Auto-fill my return - Enhancements to this service include extended log- in sessions so you can stay logged into the service for a longer period, more available tax slips, and the use of the service for previous-year returns.

Stay connected

To receive updates on what is new at the Canada Revenue Agency, you can:

Follow the CRA on Twitter - @CanRevAgency.

Follow the CRA on LinkedIn.

Subscribe to a CRA electronic mailing list.

Add our RSS feeds to your feed reader.

Watch our tax-related videos on YouTube.

Contacts:

CRA Media Relations

613-952-9184



