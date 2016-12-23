Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG: Change in management. Dirk Warmuth succeeds Edgar Löffler.

Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG

23 December 2016, 18:15 pm

Seneffe/Berlin, December 23, 2016 - The Board of Directors of Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG S.A. has appointed Dirk Warmuth (42) as Managing Director of Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG GmbH with effect from January 1, 2017. He will succeed Dr. Edgar Löffler (63), who will be stepping down as planned on December 31, 2016. Under a long-term consulting agreement, he will continue to support the company.

"Since 2001, Dr. Löffler has played an instrumental role in the development of our Therapy segment and in establishing Eckert & Ziegler as a major, globally active provider of cancer radiation systems," Board of Directors Chairman Dr. Andreas Eckert said. "Our success as the European market leader in prostate implants would have been inconceivable without him. The Board of Directors and the management would like to thank Edgar Löffler for these achievements and look forward to continuing to have him at their side."

Dirk Warmuth will be responsible for production, development, and quality. He has worked for the Eckert & Ziegler Group since 2008, most recently as Head of Operations and as a member of the Radiopharma segment's management team. "In Mr. Warmuth, we are gaining an acknowledged expert in his field, and we look forward to working with him," Dr. Harald Hasselmann, Managing Director of Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG GmbH and a member of the Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG S.A. Board of Directors, explained.

Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG is a European-based group active in the medical device segment of the health care industry. Its core business is the treatment of cancer using brachytherapy, a special form of radiation therapy. Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG is a leader in brachytherapy in Europe. The company headquarters are in Belgium, with a production facility in Germany and subsidiaries throughout Europe, in the USA, India and Brazil. In addition, Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG has a worldwide network of distributors and agents to support the international marketing of its product line. The company's products and equipment are intended for use by oncologists, radiologists, urologists and medical physicists. Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG group employs approximately 130 people. The company has been listed on the Euronext stock exchange since April 1997.

