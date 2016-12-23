Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Sulphides Market in Denmark: Business Report 2016" report to their offering.

The report presents analysis of sulphides market in Denmark.

Report Scope:

Brief country profile includes general information and main economic indicators and specifies business environment in Denmark

Sulphides market is analyzed by different parameters including domestic production and consumption. Future market development is also estimated

The report presents profiles of leading producers and lists major suppliers in the country

The report also lists buyers within the sector, and provides results of the purchase activity monitoring, which is achieved by tracking various tenders databases, websites and marketplaces.

Key Topics Covered:

1. DENMARK: COUNTRY PROFILE

1.1. General characteristics

1.2. Economic review

2. SULPHIDES MARKET IN DENMARK

2.1. Overview of sulphides market

2.2. Producers of sulphides, including contact details and product range

3. DENMARK'S FOREIGN TRADE IN SULPHIDES

3.1. Export and import of sodium sulphides

3.2. Export and import of zinc sulphide

3.3. Export and import of cadmium sulphide

3.4. Export and import of other sulphides and polysulphides

4. MAJOR WHOLESALERS AND TRADING COMPANIES IN DENMARK

5. SULPHIDES CONSUMERS IN DANISH MARKET

5.1. Downstream markets of Sulphides in Denmark

5.2. Sulphides consumers in Denmark

