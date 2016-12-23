TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS--(Marketwired - December 23, 2016) - For the 8 th year running, Corporación Dinant has received the prestigious ESR award for its outstanding commitment to local communities. Dinant is one of only 64 companies throughout the whole of Honduras to receive the title of Empressa Socialmente Responsible -- or "Socially Responsible Business" -- presented by FUNDAHRSE, a non-profit, non-political and non-religious organization that seeks to promote respect for ethical values, local communities and the environment throughout business.

Dinant Spokesman, Roger Pineda, commented, "To receive this award for the 8 th straight year is a tremendous honor that our 7,200 hard-working staff thoroughly deserve. For example, Dinant's local Community Grievance Mechanisms are starting to make a real difference to the lives of our neighbors by resolving such problems as preventing dust in dry weather, controlling traffic, and constructing access paths across Dinant property. And we continue to support local Pech, Garífuna and Ladino ethnic communities by purchasing 100% of their Corozo palm harvest and providing technical support to ensure sustainable supplies for the future. I am delighted that our staff's tremendous efforts have been recognized yet again."

For many years, Dinant has supported local communities in numerous ways. The company supports community development projects on rural electrification, maintenance and access roads, water and sanitation. It funds over 8,000 free medical consultations per year for staff and local people. It finances the employment of 12 elementary and high school teachers in the Leán and Aguán valleys, providing direct education to more than 300 children per year and over 5,000 children since the program began in 1997. Since 1998, Dinant has funded four health clinics, recruited doctors and nurses, and provided essential medicines in some of the poorer areas of Honduras. Crucially, Dinant provides stable employment and good wages to thousands of people in some of the poorest parts of the country.

Mr. Pineda continued, "Dinant's employees have much to be proud of, not least the hundreds of hours that our staff volunteer to local communities every year through such initiatives as repairing local roads, planting trees, cleaning schools, and providing health education. This prestigious ESR award by FUNDAHRSE is testament to their hard work and dedication to the people of Honduras."

About Corporación Dinant

Dinant is a family-owned consumer products manufacturer founded in Honduras in 1960. Its products are sold across Central America and the Dominican Republic, and exported to global markets. Dinant employs 7,200 people, supports over 22,000 livelihoods, generates millions of US dollars in exports for the Honduran economy, and contributes significantly to all communities in which it operates. Dinant rigorously benchmarks its operations against stringent international standards regarding the economic, environmental and social impact of its African Palm oil business.

