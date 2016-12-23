sprite-preloader
Samstag, 24.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,057 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A1W05W ISIN: CA38501D5010 Ticker-Symbol: 6KLC 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,057
0,068
23.12.
0,056
0,068
23.12.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD CORP
GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD CORP0,0570,00 %