Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Hydrogen Peroxide Market in Turkey: Business Report 2016" report to their offering.

The report presents analysis of hydrogen peroxide market in Turkey.

Report Scope:

Brief country profile includes general information and main economic indicators and specifies business environment in Turkey

Hydrogen Peroxide market is analyzed by different parameters including domestic production and consumption. Future market development is also estimated

The report presents profiles of leading producers and lists major suppliers in the country

The report also lists buyers within the sector, and provides results of the purchase activity monitoring, which is achieved by tracking various tenders databases, websites and marketplaces.

The report will help you to find prospective partners and suppliers.

Detailed analysis provided in the report will assist and strengthen your company's decision-making processes.

Key Topics Covered:

1. TURKEY: COUNTRY PROFILE

1.1. General characteristics

1.2. Economic review

2. HYDROGEN PEROXIDE MARKET IN TURKEY

2.1. Overview of hydrogen peroxide market

2.2. Producers of hydrogen peroxide, including contact details and product range

3. TURKEY'S FOREIGN TRADE IN HYDROGEN PEROXIDE

3.1. Export and import of hydrogen peroxide: volume, dynamics, structure

4. MAJOR WHOLESALERS AND TRADING COMPANIES IN TURKEY

5. HYDROGEN PEROXIDE CONSUMERS IN TURKISH MARKET

5.1. Downstream markets of Hydrogen Peroxide in Turkey

5.2. Hydrogen Peroxide consumers in Turkey

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cxsht5/hydrogen_peroxide

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161223005316/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Disinfectants, Surfactants, Electronic Chemicals, Cosmetic Chemicals, Oral Care Chemicals, Detergent Chemicals