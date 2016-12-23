The International Federation of Air Line Pilots' Associations (IFALPA) expresses its relief about the peaceful ending of today's hijacking of Afriqiyah Airways Flight 8U-209, with the release of all 118 passengers and crew.

Any attack on civil aviation constitutes a wilful hazard to the safety of passengers and crew, and IFALPA calls for States and Operators to consider the prevention of such attacks as a high priority.

Aviation security should be a multi-layered approach with an emphasis on comprehensive and effective ground security measures. IFALPA and all its Member Associations around the globe are constantly examining these measures and any related issues that come to their attention to protect air crews and passengers against security threats.

The Federation will continue to work with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and its Contracting States to ensure that International Standards and Recommended Practices provide the necessary basis for the highest security regulations worldwide, in the framework of Annex 17 to the Convention on International Civil Aviation.

Note to Editors: The International Federation of Air Line Pilots' Associations represents in excess of 100,000 pilots in about 100 countries around the globe. The mission of IFALPA is to promote the highest level of aviation safety worldwide and to be the global advocate of the piloting profession; providing representation, services and support to both our members and the aviation industry.

See the Federation website www.ifalpa.org

©2016 The International Federation of Air Line Pilots' Associations

In the interests of flight safety, reproduction of this Press Release in whole or in part is encouraged.

It may not be offered of sale or used commercially. All reprints must credit IFALPA.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161223005326/en/

Contacts:

International Federation of Air Line Pilots' Associations (IFALPA)

Christoph Schewe, +1 514-419-1191

ifalpa@ifalpa.org