AMD Stock: Target ObtainedAdvanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) stock has reached a price level that is just shy of the target price that was suggested by the technical pattern I outlined in my previous report on AMD stock. AMD stock hit $11.75 and this price is a bit lower than the $11.85 that was suggested by the bullish pattern, but I deem this price as close enough. I would use this opportunity to reduce or exit my position in AMD stock and await a new setup.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...