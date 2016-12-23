Global Automotive Digitisation Industry Report 2016: CaaS will Enable People to Summon a Car via an App or to be Used for Deliveries - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 23, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The Digitisation of the Automotive Industry: Market Trends, Players & Outlook" report to their offering.

This report describes the various impacts of digitisation on the automotive industry. It examines the connected-car ecosystem, in terms of applications, implementation techniques and related business models. It also provides insights regarding self-driving vehicles

It introduces the concept of car-as-a-service It analyses the strategies of manufacturers, mobile carriers and application providers.

It reviews the main drivers and barriers for connected-car market take-off and also offers forecasts in volume and in value for mobile carrier opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology & definitions

2.1. General methodology of IDATE's reports

2.2. Scope and definition

3. Digital transformation

3.1. Stakes

3.2. Infrastructure

3.3. Products and services

3.4. Customer loyalty

4. The value chain

4.1. Main car manufacturers

4.2. Main connectivity providers

4.3. Main Internet players strategies

5. Market analysis

5.1. Is this the data gold rush?

5.2. Drivers and barriers

5.3. Market sizing and forecasts by 2021

