Research and Markets - Global Non-volatile Dual In-line Memory Module Market, 2020: Key Vendors are AgigA Tech, Diablo Technologies, HP, Micron Technology, Netlist, SK Hynix, SMART Modular Technologies & Viking Technology

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Non-volatile Dual In-line Memory Module Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The global non-volatile dual in-line memory module market to grow at a CAGR of 64.49% during the period 2016-2020.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global non-volatile dual in-line memory module market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the retail sales of haircare products to individual consumers and salons. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Many new technologies have emerged in the semiconductor memory market. These technologies include DRAM, negative-AND (NAND) flash, pseudo static RAM, static RAM (SRAM), NOR Flash, erasable programmable read-only memory (EPROM), and electrically erasable programmable read-only memory (EEPROM).

According to the report, one of the primary drivers in the market is increasing number of data centers. The increasing use of connected computers, internet, and networking technologies is generating large amount of digital information, which is estimated to be 35 zettabytes (35x1021 bytes) by 2020. Such large amount of data requires storage that is reliable, safe and quickly accessible for seamless performance of a computing system. Currently, RAM, which is quick but unable to store data when power is turned off, performs processing work in a computing device. Hence, data centers are moving toward non-volatile memory devices such as NVDIMMs that have longer life spans than SSDs and are as quick as RAMs at reading metadata.



One of latest trends in the market is rapid growth in non-volatile market. The global non-volatile market size in 2015 was around $1.6 billion and is expected to grow rapidly by 2020. Enterprise servers and storage will be the largest adapters of NVDIMM, expected to account for nearly 60% of the market by the end of 2018, followed by workstations and networking equipment. By regions, North America is the largest market in 2015 accounting for 3/4 of the total NVDIMM sales globally followed by Europe and Asia accounting for 12% and 10%, respectively. North America is expected to be the leader until 2020, due to increasing demand from the server industry.

Key vendors



AgigA Tech

Diablo Technologies

HP

Micron Technology

Netlist

SK Hynix

SMART Modular Technologies

Viking Technology

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: DDR3 DRAM versus NAND flash



Part 06: Market overview



Part 07: Market segmentation by type



Part 08: Market segmentation by application



Part 09: Geographical segmentation



Part 10: Market drivers



Part 11: Market challenges



Part 12: Market Trends



Part 13: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 14: Competitive landscape



Part 15: Appendix

