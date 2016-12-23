Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Devices Market - Expected to Reach USD$ 31 Billion by 2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 23, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Interventional Cardiology & Peripheral Vascular Devices Market by Type - Forecasts to 2021" report to their offering.
The interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices market is expected to reach USD 31.47 billion by 2021 from USD 21.83 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 7.1%. On the basis of product, this market is broadly classified into angioplasty balloons, angioplasty stents, catheters, EVAR stent grafts, IVC filters, plaque modification devices, hemodynamic flow alteration devices, and accessories.
On the basis of type, the angioplasty stents market is segmented into drug-eluting stents, bare-metal stents, and bioabsorbable stents. The drug-eluting stents segment is projected to witness the highest growth in this market due to increasing number of regulatory approvals and new product launches.
On the basis of type, the catheters market is segmented into IVUS/OCT, angiography catheters, and guiding catheters. In 2016, the IVUS/OCT segment is projected to witness the highest growth in this market due to increasing penetration rates and rapid advancements & innovations in these systems.
On the basis of type, the EVAR stent grafts market is segmented into abdominal aortic aneurysms and thoracic aortic aneurysms. In 2016, the abdominal aortic aneurysms segment is projected to witness the highest growth in this market due to the rising incidence of smoking and hypertension.
Geographically, the interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Growth in the North American region is primarily driven by the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases, rapidly growing geriatric population, and technological advancements.
Companies Mentioned:
- Abbott Laboratories
- Accessclosure, Inc.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Biosensors International Group Ltd.
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- C.R. Bard, Inc.
- Cordis Corporation
- Medtronic PLC
- St. Jude Medical, Inc.
- Terumo Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Angioplasty Market, By Procedure
7 Angioplasty Balloons Market, By Type
8 Angioplasty Stents Market, By Type
9 Catheters Market, By Type
10 Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Stent Grafts Market, By Type
11 Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters Market, By Type
12 Plaque Modification Devices Market, By Type
13 Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices Market, By Type
14 Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Device Accessories Market, By Type
15 Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Devices Market, By Region
16 Competitive Landscape
17 Company Profile
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ld22z3/interventional
