North America Managed Security Services Market Report 2016 - Make Way for DDoS Attack Protection - Research and Markets

The challenges the cybersecurity discipline faces continue to ramp upward. Attackers are more sophisticated, funded, and crafty than ever before. On the defensive front, businesses are confronted with a byzantine assortment of security technologies, compliance requirements, and policies.

At the same time, finding, training, and retaining InfoSec professionals is very difficult and the assets and business operations to protect are highly dynamic. Essentially, businesses and public entities need assistance in managing cybersecurity risk better. A do-it-yourself approach, for many, is inadequate.

As this market analysis report quantifies, businesses and public entities of all sizes are turning to managed security service providers for an expanding array of services.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview



Introduction to the Research

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Definitions

Forces at Work

Service Market Life Cycle Analysis

Service Technology Road Map

Distribution Channels

Distribution Channel Discussion

3. Market and Technology Trends



Total Managed Security Services Market - MarketTrends

Total Managed Security Services Market - Technology Partner Analysis

4. External Challenges: Drivers and Restraints-Total Managed Security Services Market

5. Forecasts and Trends-Total Managed Security Services Market



Forecast Assumptions

Total Managed Security Services Market-Revenue Forecast

Total Managed Security Services Market-Forecast Discussion

Total Managed Security Services Market-Pricing Analysis

Pricing Trends Discussion

Total Managed Security Services Market-Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Segment (CPE &

Total Managed Security Services Market-Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Total Managed Security Services Market-Revenue Forecast by Product Type Discussion

Total Managed Security Services Market-Percent Revenue Forecast by Size of Business

Total Managed Security Services Market-Percent Revenue Forecast by Business Size Discussion

Total Managed Security Services Market-Percent Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Total Managed Security Services Market-Percent Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market Discussion

Total Managed Security Services Market-Vertical Market Analysis

Total Managed Security Services Market-Percent Revenue Forecast by Provider Type

Total Managed Security Services Market-Percent Revenue Forecast by Provider Type Discussion

Total Managed Security Services Market-Percent Revenue by Provider and Service Type, 2015

6. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total Managed Security Services Market



Competitive Analysis-Market Share Assumptions

Competitive Analysis-Market Share

Competitive Environment

Competitive Factors and Assessment

7. Regional Assessment: Canada



Total Managed Security Services Market-Revenue Forecast

Competitive Analysis-Market Share

8. Regional Assessment: United States



Total Managed Security Services Market-Revenue Forecast

Competitive Analysis-Market Share

9. The Last Word

10. Vendor Profiles



Above Security

Alert Logic

AT&A

CenturyLink

Cisco

CSC

Digital Shadows

EarthLink

eSentire

Hawaiian Telcom

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM

Leidos

Level 3

Lumen21

Masergy

Nuspire Networks

Optiv

Orange Business Services

Proficio

Raytheon Foreground Security

Red Canary

Rogers Communications

Secure Designs

SecureWorks

Solutionary (NTT Group Security)

Symantec

TELUS Security

Terra Verde

Trustwave

Unisys

Verizon

