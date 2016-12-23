North America Managed Security Services Market Report 2016 - Make Way for DDoS Attack Protection - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 23, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "2016 Managed Security Services in North America" report to their offering.
The challenges the cybersecurity discipline faces continue to ramp upward. Attackers are more sophisticated, funded, and crafty than ever before. On the defensive front, businesses are confronted with a byzantine assortment of security technologies, compliance requirements, and policies.
At the same time, finding, training, and retaining InfoSec professionals is very difficult and the assets and business operations to protect are highly dynamic. Essentially, businesses and public entities need assistance in managing cybersecurity risk better. A do-it-yourself approach, for many, is inadequate.
As this market analysis report quantifies, businesses and public entities of all sizes are turning to managed security service providers for an expanding array of services.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Introduction to the Research
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
- Definitions
- Forces at Work
- Service Market Life Cycle Analysis
- Service Technology Road Map
- Distribution Channels
- Distribution Channel Discussion
3. Market and Technology Trends
- Total Managed Security Services Market - MarketTrends
- Total Managed Security Services Market - Technology Partner Analysis
4. External Challenges: Drivers and Restraints-Total Managed Security Services Market
5. Forecasts and Trends-Total Managed Security Services Market
- Forecast Assumptions
- Total Managed Security Services Market-Revenue Forecast
- Total Managed Security Services Market-Forecast Discussion
- Total Managed Security Services Market-Pricing Analysis
- Pricing Trends Discussion
- Total Managed Security Services Market-Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Segment (CPE &
- Total Managed Security Services Market-Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Total Managed Security Services Market-Revenue Forecast by Product Type Discussion
- Total Managed Security Services Market-Percent Revenue Forecast by Size of Business
- Total Managed Security Services Market-Percent Revenue Forecast by Business Size Discussion
- Total Managed Security Services Market-Percent Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Total Managed Security Services Market-Percent Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market Discussion
- Total Managed Security Services Market-Vertical Market Analysis
- Total Managed Security Services Market-Percent Revenue Forecast by Provider Type
- Total Managed Security Services Market-Percent Revenue Forecast by Provider Type Discussion
- Total Managed Security Services Market-Percent Revenue by Provider and Service Type, 2015
6. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total Managed Security Services Market
- Competitive Analysis-Market Share Assumptions
- Competitive Analysis-Market Share
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
7. Regional Assessment: Canada
- Total Managed Security Services Market-Revenue Forecast
- Competitive Analysis-Market Share
8. Regional Assessment: United States
- Total Managed Security Services Market-Revenue Forecast
- Competitive Analysis-Market Share
9. The Last Word
10. Vendor Profiles
- Above Security
- Alert Logic
- AT&A
- CenturyLink
- Cisco
- CSC
- Digital Shadows
- EarthLink
- eSentire
- Hawaiian Telcom
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- IBM
- Leidos
- Level 3
- Lumen21
- Masergy
- Nuspire Networks
- Optiv
- Orange Business Services
- Proficio
- Raytheon Foreground Security
- Red Canary
- Rogers Communications
- Secure Designs
- SecureWorks
- Solutionary (NTT Group Security)
- Symantec
- TELUS Security
- Terra Verde
- Trustwave
- Unisys
- Verizon
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z8psg2/2016_managed
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716