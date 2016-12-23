China Automotive Distribution and Aftermarket Report 2016-2020: In 2015, the Overall size of Chinese Automotive Aftermarket Reached RMB2,154 Billion - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 23, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Given fiercer competition, rising operating costs, huger inventory pressure and other factors, as well as the impact of the emerging e-business mode, the automotive distribution industry is facing an enormous challenge. In 2015, the number of 4S shops in China reduced by 920 year on year, and in the future the number will shrink further, while automotive e-business, automobile supermarkets and other multi-brand automotive business models will grow up.

Amid the weak development of the automotive distribution industry, the automotive aftermarket, covering automotive finance, auto repair & beauty and used cars, has sprung up with higher profit margins. In 2015, the overall size of Chinese automotive aftermarket reached RMB2,154 billion, of which RMB850 billion and RMB755 billion stemmed from automotive finance and auto repair & beauty respectively.

In recent years, Chinese car dealers have only garnered the car sales gross margin of less than 5%, with an overall downward trend; whereas, after-sales services enjoy the gross margin of above 40%.

In the face of lower gross margins, massive inventory and the gradual decline in economic benefits, some dealers have to seek further development through mergers and acquisitions, or expansion of the automotive aftermarket, or the combination of online and offline business, or layout in the field of new energy vehicles.

M & A: In 2016, China Grand Auto acquired Baoxin Auto Group, Dalian Zunrong Auto Trade Co., Ltd., Peng Feng Group and other car distribution groups to expand sales network and further consolidate its leading position.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Overview



2 Overview and Competitive Landscape of Automotive Distribution in China



3 Sales Market of New Vehicle in China



4 Chinese Used Car Sales Market



5 Chinese Automotive Finance Market



6 Chinese Auto Repair & Beauty Market



7 Chinese Auto Insurance Market



8 Majors Car Dealers in China

Companies Mentioned

- Baoxin Auto Group

- China Grand Automotive Services Co., Ltd.

- China Yongda Automobile Services Holdings Limited

- China ZhengTong Auto Services Holdings Limited

- Dah Chong Hong Holdings Limited (DCH Holdings)

- Harmony Auto

- Materials Industry Zhongda Group Co., Ltd.

- PANGDA Automobile Trade Group Co., Ltd.

- Sinomach Automobile Co., Ltd.

- Wuxi Commercial Mansion Grand Orient Co., Ltd.

- Yaxia Automobile Corporation

- Zhejiang Materials Industry Yuantong Automobile Group Co.,Ltd.

- Zhongsheng Group

