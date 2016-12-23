European Road Freight Market Report 2016: The Top 10 Players are Estimated to Have Accounted for Only 10% of the Market in 2015 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 23, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The 2016 edition of the 'European Road Freight Transport' report includes the latest research on the dynamics of the road freight sector.

It examines the economic drivers of the road freight industry as well as highlighting what is considered as a typical cost structure for European hauliers.

Not only this, the report includes comprehensive profiles of 20 European countries. Included within these is an overview of the road freight market within that country as well as analysis of the infrastructure.

In addition, on a country-level basis, we have collated Top 10s, wherever possible, of the top logistics providers within the countries, as well as insight into the origin and destinations of road freight within each country.

European Road Freight Transport 2016 also includes our bespoke market size data, forecasts and analysis of the domestic and international road freight markets from both a regional and country-level perspective.

Key Findings:

- The road freight sector is not one single market. Rather, it is divided up into a number of different segments that may overlap, yet operate in distinctly different patterns and serve different customer types.

- The European road freight transport market is highly fragmented. The top 10 players are estimated to have accounted for only 10% of the market in 2015.

- The economy in Europe has experienced some recovery in the Eurozone and continued growth in the UK, Sweden and parts of Central Europe. Despite this, the road freight market remains muted.

- In 2015, the European road freight market is estimated to have grown by 2.5% in nominal terms, slightly lower than 2.8% growth in 2014.

- Market growth has been driven by volume growth in 2016, whereas the impact of changing transport prices is thought to have been smaller than the previous year, but slightly negative overall.

- European road freight industry is on the threshold of a period of systemic change which will transform operating models and disrupt markets.

- Several competing alternative fuels are being developed and although still not competitive against fossil fuels at the moment, they have the potential to transform the industry in the near future.

- Manufacturers are investing huge sums in battery technology and it seems inevitable that in the next five years it will become feasible for even the largest trucks to be powered by electricity.

- Central Europe has emerged as an important location for manufacturing operations. These are usually serving markets in Western Europe or are reliant on supply chains based in Western Europe. This has the effect of increasing demand for international road freight.

- Implementation of a minimum hourly wage for drivers in France and Germany is likely to affect the cost structure of road freight providers operating in these markets.

Key Topics Covered:

1. European Road Freight Market Structure

1.1 What are the Economic Drivers of the Road Freight Industry?

1.2 What Effect Have Driver Wages Had on the Market?

1.3 What Has the Impact Been on Freight Rates?

2. The Role of Supply Chain Technologies

2.1 Which Technological Developments Have Had Most Impact on Road Freight?

2.2 What are the Pros and Cons of Utilising New Fuel Technologies?

3. European Road Freight Market Data

3.1 How Have European Economies Fared, With Regards to FTK, During 2016?

4. Market Size and Forecasts

4.1 Which European Countries are Forecast to Grow the Most Between 2015 and 2019?

4.2 What are the Growth Rates of Each European Country Year-Over-Year?

4.3 What Proportion of the Road Freight Market is Domestic?

5. Transport and Logistics Profiles of European Countries

5.1 What Were the 2014 Key Origins and Destinations of Inbound and Outbound Road Freight in Each Country?

5.2 Which of the 20 European Countries Profiled Have Seen the Most Activity from LSPS?

5.3 Who are the Top 10 LSPS Operating in These Countries?

6. Major European Road Freight Provider Profiles

6.1 How are the Major Lsps Performing Financially?

6.2 Where are These Road Freight Providers Focussing Their Strategies?

