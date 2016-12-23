Research and Markets - Global Electric Hand Dryers Market to Grow 13%, 2017-2021 with Dyson, Excel Dryer & World Dryer Dominating

DUBLIN, Dec 23, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
The report forecasts the global electric hand dryers market
The report forecasts the global electric hand dryers market to grow at a CAGR of 13.29% during the period 2017-2021.
The Global Electric Hand Dryers Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is focus on customization, design, and the aesthetic factor. Customization of products and services enables the creation of a unique value proposition and results in a differentiating factor in comparison to competitors' products. In the global electric hand dryers market, owing to the prevailing intense competition, manufacturers have started focusing on providing customization options to suit the needs of users.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is low cost of ownership and demand for sophistication. Electric hand dryers help reduce long-term cost on paper towels, disposal, and waste maintenance. Even though a hand dryer costs more than a paper towel dispenser in terms of purchase and installation, this cost is repaid within 6-7 months, which makes it a more economical choice in comparison to paper towels.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is issues with efficacy, noise, and skin irritation. Electric hand dryers often fail to achieve the desired result, which might lead to customer dissatisfaction. For people with sensitive skin, even light to moderate use of a hot air hand dryer can cause skin irritation. Some consumers have also reported that using hand dryers causes the skin to become excessively dry and rough, and triggers a burning sensation.
Key Vendors:
- American Dryer
- Dyson
- Excel Dryer
- Mitsubishi Electric
- World Dryer
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Market research methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by operation
Part 07: Market segmentation by product
Part 08: Market segmentation by end-user
Part 09: Segmentation by retail formats
Part 10: Geographical segmentation and key leading countries
Part 11: Market drivers
Part 12: Impact of drivers
Part 13: Market challenges
Part 14: Impact of drivers and challenges
Part 15: Market trends
Part 16: Vendor landscape
Part 17: Appendix
