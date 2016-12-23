Notice of Stabilisation Measures and the end of the Stabilisation Period

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Dec 23, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Carnegie Investment Bank ("Carnegie") has notified Serneke Group AB (publ) ("Serneke" or the "Company") that stabilisation measures regarding the Company's class B shares have been effected and that the stabilisation period has ended.

As previously announced, Carnegie is acting as stabilisation manager in connection with the offer to acquire existing and newly issued class B shares in the Company and the listing on Nasdaq Stockholm (the "Offering"). The Company has been informed by Carnegie that the stabilisation period has ended and that no further stabilisation measures will be undertaken. The Company has, in connection with the Offering, granted Carnegie an option to purchase up to an additional 681,818 class B shares in the Company, corresponding to 11.8 per cent of the number of shares in the Offering, at a price corresponding to the price in the Offering, in order to cover any over-allotment in connection with the Offering. Carnegie has informed the Company that it will not exercise this overallotment option.

Carnegie has announced that Carnegie (contact: Tony Elofsson, tel: +46858868800 has performed stabilisation (in accordance with Article 3.2(d) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation) on Nasdaq Stockholm in accordance with what is set out below.

Stabilisation information:

Issuer: Serneke Group AB (publ) Securities: Class B Shares (ISIN SE0007278841) Offering size: 5,786,818 Class B Shares Offer price: SEK 110 per Share Ticker: SRNKE Stabilisation manager: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) Stabilisation period: 24 November 2016 - 23 December 2016

Stabilisation transactions:



Date Quantity Price

(highest) Price (lowest) Price

(volume weighted average) Currency Market





2016-11-24 57,205 110.00 110.00 110.00 SEK Nasdaq Stockholm



2016-11-25 265,739 110.00 107.50 109.47 SEK Nasdaq Stockholm



2016-11-28 41,313 107.00 103.00 104.84 SEK Nasdaq Stockholm



2016-11-29 31,332 105.75 102.50 105.14 SEK Nasdaq Stockholm



2016-11-30 47,392 105.75 102.50 103.59 SEK Nasdaq Stockholm



2016-12-01 29,968 102.75 100.25 101.64 SEK Nasdaq Stockholm



2016-12-02 21,868 103.00 100.75 101.73 SEK Nasdaq Stockholm



2016-12-05 39,056 102.00 97.00 98.66 SEK Nasdaq Stockholm



2016-12-06 17,500 97.50 91.75 94.06 SEK Nasdaq Stockholm



2016-12-08 7,938 98.00 97.00 97.50 SEK Nasdaq Stockholm



2016-12-12 10,000 99.50 95.00 99.03 SEK Nasdaq Stockholm



2016-12-13 14,000 105.25 102.00 104.44 SEK Nasdaq Stockholm



2016-12-14 18,193 105.50 101.25 102.94 SEK Nasdaq Stockholm



2016-12-15 11,749 104.00 103.50 103.91 SEK Nasdaq Stockholm



2016-12-16 14,000 104.75 104.25 104.73 SEK Nasdaq Stockholm



2016-12-19 12,158 105.50 102.75 104.15 SEK Nasdaq Stockholm



2016-12-20 7,070 104.50 102.50 103.75 SEK Nasdaq Stockholm



2016-12-21 5,257 103.50 102.25 102.69 SEK Nasdaq Stockholm



2016-12-22 20,080 104.00 103.50 103.76 SEK Nasdaq Stockholm



2016-12-23 10,000 104.75 103.25 103.82 SEK Nasdaq Stockholm

For more information, please contact:

Anders Antonsson, Investor Relations

Tel: +46 709 994 970

anders.antonsson@serneke.se

Tomas Järund, Communications Manager

Tel: +46704 455 087

tomas.jarund@serneke.se





This information is information that Serneke is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact person above, on 23 December 2016, at 07:00 p.m. (CET).





About Serneke

Serneke is one of Sweden's fastest growing construction and project development groups, with a comprehensive offering within construction, civil engineering, project development and property management. Since the start of operations in 2002, Serneke has developed from a local construction company to a dynamic and fast-growing construction group with a strong project development portfolio. Between 2002 and 2015, Serneke increased sales from SEK 14 million to SEK 3.1 billion, at an average annual growth rate of 51.5 percent. For the financial year 2015, Serneke reported an operating profit of SEK 128 million, corresponding to an operating margin of 4.1 percent. On 30 September 2016, the Company's order book amounted to SEK 6,629 million.

The Company builds and develops housing, commercial buildings, industrial facilities, public buildings, roads and civil engineering projects, and other infrastructure. Serneke is also active within project development and property management. The Company's customers mainly include the Government, municipalities, property companies, industrial and trading companies, as well companies owned by local and central governmental authorities. Operations are focused on the three greater areas of Gothenburg (Region West), Stockholm (Region East) and Malmö (Region South). The Company is headquartered in Gothenburg and has offices in Stockholm, Malmö, Helsingborg, Borås, Halmstad, Strömstad, Trollhättan, Varberg and Alingsås. On 30 September 2016 the Company had 838 employees. More information about Serneke is available on www.serneke.group.

More information about Serneke can be found at www.serneke.group

