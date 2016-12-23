The global integrated graphics processing unit (GPU) marketis expected to ship more than 267 million units in 2020, according to Technavio's latest report.

In this report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global integrated graphics processing unit (GPU) market for 2016-2020. By end-user, this market can be segmented into desktop and notebooks.

The notebook segment is expected to hold a constant majority share of over 63% throughout the market forecast period. This is a mature market segment with over 80% market penetration, with gamers preferring notebooks incorporated with GPUs to satisfy their gaming needs. These are also more affordable when compared to full-scale gaming laptops, thus attracting more customers.

Technavio's research study segments the global integrated GPU market into the following regions:

APAC

Americas

EMEA

APAC: largest integrated GPU market

APAC has one of the lowest market penetration in this market and the highest availability of potential customer base, giving this market a very high potential for growth. Additionally, with decreasing average selling prices (ASPs), there is an increasing demand for laptops. Chromebooks and netbooks are the main competitors in this market, but their higher ASP and requirement of highly developed cloud infrastructure is hindering their widespread adoption in this market segment. The technologically advanced gamers in this region demand for extremely advanced GPUs, thus driving the market.

"APAC leads the globe in terms of gaming and leading innovators in terms of gaming console adoption. One of the major drivers is the growing number of tech-savvy individuals who chose gaming for a career. Top gamers like Jang Min Chul from South Korea have managed to make a luxurious living by playing StarCraft 2 and other gaming tournaments. A high number of such individuals are creating a demand for GPUs in this region," says Sunil Kumar Singh, one of the lead market research analysts at Technavio for embedded systems research.

Americas: market driven by e-sports professional leagues

HP, Lenovo, and Apple were the top laptop vendors in the US in 2015. Lenovo's Yoga hybrid PC series managed to generate a high amount of revenue in the US. Additionally, 85% of the global Chromebooks/netbooks sales were from North America, with 90% of these sales coming from educational institutes.

The US dominated the gaming market in the Americas in 2015. The US is the pioneer in e-sports professional leagues. Professional gamers receive the same level of fan-following and respect as professional athletes, driving many people to pursue gaming as a career. With an increasing number of female gamers and the decreasing age of the average gamer, there is an increased demand for GPU embedded systems. Due to these factors, the Americas managed to sell more than 102 million units of GPUs in 2015.

EMEA: market dominated by hybrid laptops and ultrabook sales

Consumers in this region are showing interest in the new range of hybrid laptop products, despite high levels of saturation. Most of the revenue in this market segment will be generated through the sales of hybrid laptops and low-cost ultrabooks. While the hybrid laptops are set to attract customers from the corporate sector, the ultrabooks are designed for students, researchers and other professionals from the education sector

"The market in EMEA is rapidly transitioning towards online gaming. The gaming market in terms of number of gamers has been growing steadily since the economic recovery in EU, when it overtook North America in 2008. E-sports are on the rise, thereby increasing the number of gamers in this region. As of 2015, 34.64% hardcore gamers globally were based in this region, putting EMEA at the top of the leaderboard for this market segment. These statistics are very good for the integrated GPU market in the region," says Sunil.

The top vendors in the global integrated GPU market highlighted in the report are:

AMD

Intel

