

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - After hinting at a new nuclear arms race earlier in the day, President-elect Donald Trump on Friday released a letter he received from Russian President Vladimir Putin calling for a restoration of U.S.-Russian relations.



The letter released by the Trump transition team is dated December 15th and opens by wishing the president-elect the 'warmest Christmas and New Year greetings.'



'Serious global and regional challenges, which our countries have to face in recent years, show that the relations between Russia and the U.S. remain an important factor in ensuring stability and security of the modern world,' Putin goes on to write.



Putin said he hopes that once Trump becomes president the two leaders will act in a constructive and pragmatic manner to restore the framework of bilateral cooperation in different areas.



The letter from Putin to Trump comes as the Russian president's relationship with President Barack Obama has been described as strained due in part to Russia's incursion into Ukraine and allegations of Russian hacking of Democratic targets.



In a statement from the transition team, Trump described the letter as 'very nice' and said the Russian president's sentiments are 'so correct.'



'A very nice letter from Vladimir Putin; his thoughts are so correct. I hope both sides are able to live up to these thoughts, and we do not have to travel an alternate path,' Trump said.



The release of the letter comes after a comment from Trump earlier in the day seemed to suggest he would launch a new nuclear arms race with Russia.



Trump was asked by MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski to clarify a tweet he posted about expanding U.S. nuclear capability but seemed to raise more questions about his intentions with his response.



'Let it be an arms race,' Trump purportedly said in the off-air comment. 'We will outmatch them at every pass and outlast them all.'



The comment from Trump on Friday came after the tweet he posted on Thursday led to concerns about his policy for the U.S. nuclear arsenal.



'The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes,' Trump tweeted.



The tweet from Trump came the same day as Putin said his country needs to strengthen the military potential of its strategic nuclear forces.



