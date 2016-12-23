NEW YORK, 2016-12-23 19:59 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) has been positioned in the Leaders Quadrant in Gartner's 2016 Magic Quadrant for Operational Risk Management Solutions for BWise, its leading Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) software.



The annual report analyzed the 'completeness of vision' and 'ability to execute' of fourteen vendors in this space from around the globe. Gartner's Magic Quadrant report states, "By providing a better understanding of these risks to business objectives, ORM enables better business performance and capital allocation. ORM solutions also help companies address the increasing pressure from regulators to improve the risk reporting in annual reports, and to improve the board of directors' role in enterprisewide ORM oversight."



"We are pleased to have been recognized by Gartner as a leader in operational risk management," said Jonathan Deeks, Head of Nasdaq BWise. "Businesses are operating in increasingly complex and regulated environments and operational risk management is a top priority for senior executives. The Gartner report recognizes Nasdaq BWise's strengths gained from its heritage in financial services, as well as the strong growth achieved following investment in risk mitigation best practices and delivery models. We look forward to continuing to advancing our risk management solutions through leveraging our expertise and leadership in this space."



About BWise BWise is part of Nasdaq's wider GRC offering designed to help organizations, public and private, improve their operational management. Thousands of users in virtually every industry rely on the BWise® risk management solutions to track, measure and manage their reputational and financial risks and support their GRC processes on a daily basis.



