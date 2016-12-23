Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2016) - Northern Sphere Mining Corp. (CSE: NSM) ("Northern Sphere" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Sheldon Inwentash to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Inwentash holds a B.Comm from the University of Toronto and is a Chartered Accountant. In 2012, he received an honorary degree, doctor of laws (LL.D) from the University of Toronto. Mr. Inwentash is the Founder, Chairman and CEO of ThreeD Capital Inc. (formerly Brownstone Energy Inc.). He is also the former Chairman and CEO of Pinetree Capital Ltd. and Mega Uranium Ltd. Mr. Inwentash has more than 25 years of experience in the investment industry and a deep understanding of progressive investment and financial management strategies. With his expertise in the resource and commodity industry, he has been successfully investing in the resource market for most of his career.

About Northern Sphere Mining Corp.

Northern Sphere Mining is dedicated to growth through the acquisition and development of mining assets, with an emphasis on near term production opportunities. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Northern Sphere Mining has a strong project pipeline of properties with a focus on gold, silver and other metal production in pro-mining jurisdictions.

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect Northern Sphere's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Northern Sphere disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements other than as required by applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact:

John Carter

Chief Executive Officer

Northern Sphere Mining Corp.

Tel: 905-302-3843

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.