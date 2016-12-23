Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal galley equipment market report. This research report also lists six other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the globalgalley equipment market is to witness intense competition among during the forecast period. These vendors mostly compete based on energy efficiency, weight of the product, and customization of services offered to end-users. Many aircraft and ship manufacturers are demanding specific galley designs, and vendors need to provide unique design services to all end-users. Galley equipment vendors are partnering with commercial kitchen equipment vendors to provide high-quality galley inserts to the aviation and marine segment. Galley equipment vendors are also focusing on delivering customized solutions in lesser time to satisfy the client requirements and enhance their brand image.

"Leading aircraft manufacturers, airline companies, and cruise ship manufacturers are the key end-users of galley equipment. The demand for high-end galley equipment from these end-users is driving the global market for galley equipment.", says Manu Gupta, a lead analyst from Technavio.

Technavio market research analysts identify the following key vendors:

B/E Aerospace

The company is one of the renowned aircraft cabin interior providers around the world. The company has a wide range of cabin interior products, which includes seating products, oxygen and passenger service units, electronic systems, lighting and integrated systems, water and waste systems, and galley systems. The company offers various types of galley inserts, which include beverage makers, ovens, refrigeration equipment, and liquid containers.

JAMCO

The company caters to aircraft manufacturers and airlines, and its product ranges are segmented into aircraft seat, aircraft components, and aircraft interiors. Galley equipment and galley inserts fall under the aircraft interiors segment. The company provides steam ovens and microwave ovens which are lightweight, user-friendly and offer increased operational efficiency. JAMCO also provides lounge spaces and optimal bar counters for various airlines. The company also provides enhanced galleys to airlines with A380 aircraft.

Kang Li Far East

The company provides various types of products such as stainless steel furniture, laundry equipment, and galley equipment. The galley equipment offered by the company falls into four different categories which are food preparation equipment, cooking equipment, scullery equipment and mess room equipment. The company has a strong presence in APAC.

Loipart

The company provides various products for the marine segment, which includes stainless steel furniture, laundry equipment, servery furniture, cooking equipment, refrigeration equipment, food preparation equipment, and beverage preparation equipment. The company also provides waste compactors that have over 11,000 pounds of compaction pressure. The company has a strong geographic presence in more than 100 countries all over the world.

Zodiac Aerospace

The company offers various products for commercial aviation, which includes safety systems, control systems, aircraft interiors, cargo equipment, and air catering equipment. The company provides its galley equipment to some of the leading aircraft manufacturers and airlines across the world. It provides A320 family MaxFlex modular galley and A330 galleys to most of the airline around the world.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

