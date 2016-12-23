Technavio has published three reports, including machining centers, waterjet cutting machine, and rupture disc, categorized under the heavy industrysector. The reports highlight the major market trends, drivers, challenges, and several other factors that are expected to change market dynamics during the forecast period.

Global Machining Centers Market 2016-2020

The global machining centers marketis expected to witness a steady growth and will post a CAGR of almost 6% over the forecast period. This industry research report identifies the growing demand for fabricated metal products to be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the global machining centers market in the coming years. The US has been the major manufacturer and exporter of fabricated metal products and the recent years have witnessed an increase in demand for US-manufactured fabricated metal products in several countries around the globe especially, Mexico, Canada, and China. This will subsequently lead to an increase in the production of fabricated metals in the country, which, in turn, leads to a rising demand for machine tools. Apart from the US, the other major countries involved in the manufacture of fabricated metal products are Germany and Japan.

Global Waterjet Cutting Machine 2016-2020

Technavio's research analysts have projected that the global waterjet cutting machinewill grow promisingly during the predicted period and post a CAGR of more than 8% by 2021. The introduction of robotic jets, which have varied applications including cutting, cleaning of a variety of material, and drilling will be the primary factor contributing to the market growth. The automated waterjet systems enable operation without any operator guidance, have shorter operating time, and minimize the wastage of raw materials. Moreover, automated robotic water jets are used in high-precision industries, such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, food, packaging, and textile as the need for secondary finishing can be avoided by utilizing the robotic waterjet cutting. Furthermore, robotic water jets do not require the application of chemicals solvents, which will help recycle the water in a loop. This ensures a higher precision rate of operations and the entire process will be dust, smoke, and heat free, which, in turn, will aid in the evolution of the market.

Global Rupture Disc Market 2016-2020

Extensive research carried out by the analysts at Technavio has shown that the global rupture disc systemwill grow slowly during the next four years and will post a CAGR of nearly 2% by 2020. This market research analysis identifies the growing importance of the water and wastewater treatment industry as one of the primary growth factors for this market. It has been observed that only about one-fifth of the wastewater produced across the world undergoes effective treatment. The constantly growing population and rapid urbanization have resulted in increasing the demand for freshwater. Though several developed economies have well-developed water treatment infrastructure, they lack proper distribution facilities, which results in the water being contaminated in transit. The exploitation of groundwater resources and the lack of regulations for the disposal of industrial wastewater in several countries in APAC is also leading to the contamination of natural reservoirs.

