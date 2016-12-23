"Protein A Resin Market", Published by Market Data Forecast, the Global Market is Projected to Reach USD 575.62 Million by 2021, at a CAGR of 8.2% From 2016 to 2021

HYDERABAD,India, December 23, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Monoclonal antibodies are antibodies produced by a single clone of cells; these antibodies can be produced in huge quantities in the laboratory. Monoclonal Antibodies can be used to carry drugs, toxins, or radioactive substances straight to cancer cells giving an instant effect. Increasing research into the development monoclonal antibodies is expected to drive the sales of Protein A Resins In the next five years. Demand for Protein A resin is high among chromatography resins.

Global Protein A Resin Market is driven by factors such as increasing demand for biosimilars and growing number of investments in the development of biosimilar products are the key factors driving the market for monoclonal antibodies. However increasing awareness about alternate monoclonal antibodies purification methods is expected to hamper the Protein A Resins market. High cost of the Protein A resin is also a key restraint hindering the growth of the market.

Global Protein A Resin Market

By Product

Natural Protein A Resin,

Recombinant Protein A Resin

By Application

Immunoprecipitation,

Antibody Purification

By Matrix Type

Glass or Silica,

Agarose and

Organic Polymer

By End User

Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers,

Clinical Research Laboratories and

Academic Institutions

By Geography

North America Protein A Resins Market

Europe Protein A Resins Market

Asia-Pacific Protein A Resins Market

Latin America Protein A Resins Market

Middle-East & Africa Protein A Resins Market

Some of the major players operating in the Protein A Resins Market are GE Healthcare, Repligen Corporation, Novasep, Tosoh Bioscience, GenScript, Thermo Fisher Scientific, EMD Millipore and Expedeon Ltd.

The Protein A Resins market study offers the following deliverables:

Global, regional and country-level analysis and forecasts of the study market; providing Insights on the major countries/regions in which this industry is blooming and to also identify the regions that are still untapped

and forecasts of the study market; providing Insights on the major countries/regions in which this industry is blooming and to also identify the regions that are still untapped Segment-level analysis in terms of technology, component, and type along with market size forecasts and estimations to detect key areas of industry growth in detail

in terms of technology, component, and type along with market size forecasts and estimations to detect key areas of industry growth in detail Identification of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges (DROC) in the market and their impact on shifting market dynamics

in the market and their impact on shifting market dynamics Study of the effect of exogenous and endogenous factors that affect the global market; which includes broadly demographic, economics, and political, among other macro-environmental factors presented in an extensive PESTLE Analysis

Study the micro environment factors that determine the overall profitability of an Industry, using Porter ' s five forces analysis for analysing the level of competition and business strategy development

for analysing the level of competition and business strategy development A comprehensive list of key market players along with their product portfolio, current strategic interests, key financial information, legal issues, SWOT analysis and analyst overview to study and sustain the market environment

along with their product portfolio, current strategic interests, key financial information, legal issues, SWOT analysis and analyst overview to study and sustain the market environment Competitive landscape analysis listing out the mergers, acquisitions, collaborations in the field along with new product launches, comparative financial studies and recent developments in the market by the major companies

listing out the mergers, acquisitions, collaborations in the field along with new product launches, comparative financial studies and recent developments in the market by the major companies An executive summary , abridging the entire report in such a way that decision-making personnel can rapidly become acquainted with background information, concise analysis and main conclusions

, abridging the entire report in such a way that decision-making personnel can rapidly become acquainted with background information, concise analysis and main conclusions Expertly devised analyst overview along withInvestment opportunitiesto provide both individuals and organizations a strong financial foothold in the market

