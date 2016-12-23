Technavio has published three reports, including polyvinyl butyral, smart textiles, and marine composites, categorized under the chemicals and materialssector. The reports highlight the major market trends, drivers, challenges, and several other factors that are expected to change market dynamics during the forecast period.

Global Polyvinyl Butyral Market 2016-2020

The global polyvinyl butyral (PVB) marketis expected to witness a moderate growth and will post a CAGR of around 6% over the forecast period. The rising demand for PVB films and sheets across the globe, especially APAC, is primarily driving the growth of the global PVB market. Since this region offers tremendous growth opportunities for manufacturing companies, the consumption of PVB resins will be high. Hence, several APAC countries are making massive investments in infrastructure development, which has, in turn, prompted the use of PVB laminated glass as they provide high tensile strength and flexibility. Besides the construction sector, the automotive industry also uses PVB for several applications such as windshields, rear and front view mirrors, windows, and dashboard displays. Some of the major car manufacturers such as Audi, BMW, and Daimler are using PVB resins in their vehicles for various auto components, which in turn, will augment the growth prospects for the PVB market over the predicted period.

Global Smart Textiles Market 2016-2020

Technavio's research analysts have projected that the global smart textiles marketwill grow tremendously during the predicted period and post a CAGR of nearly 25% by 2020. With the miniaturization of electronic components and systems, the market for smart textiles is likely to have a positive outlook over the coming years. The core yarns of traditional textiles are integrated with electronic components to be used in several applications like monitoring vital signs in the medical sector, monitoring performance in the sports sector, and in transport, military, and other related sectors. Rapid technological developments in wireless and electronics sector have led to the miniaturization and integration of electronic components into conductive textiles, propelling this market's growth prospects.

Global Marine Composites Market 2016-2020

Extensive research carried out by the analysts at Technavio has shown that the global marine composites marketwill grow steadily during the next four years and will post a CAGR of over 6% by 2020. At present, the demand for advanced composites is growing significantly in the marine sector. Boats and other marine vessels made from fiber marine composites are approximately 50% lighter than those made from steel and over 30% lighter than those made using aluminum. These composites are necessary for enhanced performance, high fuel efficiency, and reduced emissions and are replacing metal parts in large vessels. These developments have resulted in partnerships and joint ventures between large boat manufacturers and producers of marine composites. Marine composites offer design flexibility to the manufacturers to design complex parts with good shapes. The marine vessels manufacturing sector accounts for a substantial share of the marine composites market, and its fast growth will positively boost advancements in the marine composites market during the future.

