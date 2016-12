Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2016) - CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N), has received notice from De Beers for the termination of the West Athabasca project option. De Beers' exploration team has interpreted the 85 large magnetic anomalies scattered across the claims to be most likely associated with magnetic minerals within organic material in the overburden.