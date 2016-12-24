VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/23/16 -- NXGOLD LTD. ("NxGold Ltd." or the "Company"), (TSX VENTURE: NXN) is pleased to announce that its earn-in agreement with Meliadine Gold Ltd. has been amended to extend the deadline for receipt of regulatory approvals from December 24, 2016 to January 18, 2017 (the "Earn-In Agreement"). The Earn-In Agreement is otherwise unamended and remains in full force and effect.

The Earn-In Agreement has been conditionally accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") but is subject to final acceptance. TSXV acceptance is the only regulatory approval required in connection with the Earn-In Agreement.

About NxGold

NxGold Ltd. is a Vancouver-based exploration company. Pursuant to the Earn-In Agreement NxGold Ltd. has the right to earn up to a 70% interest in the Peter Lake property. The Peter Lake property is located approximately 40 km northwest of Rankin Inlet, Nunavut. The property covers 4,174 hectares immediately along trend from Agnico Eagle's advanced Meliadine Gold project (with applications pending to increase the size of the property to 10,670 hectares).

Contacts:

NxGold Ltd.

Travis McPherson

Vice-President Corporate Development

+1 604 428 4112



