NEW ORLEANS, LA--(Marketwired - December 23, 2016) - Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., reminds investors that they have until January 17, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN), if they purchased the Company's securities between February 10, 2014 and November 9, 2016, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The action is pending in United States District Court, Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Alexion and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com). If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by January 17, 2017.

About the Lawsuit

Alexion and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) Alexion employed improper sales practices with respect to its product Soliris; (ii) that the Company's revenues from Soliris sales were unlikely to be sustainable; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Alexion's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Additionally, on December 12, 2016, Alexion announced the unscheduled departure of CEO David Hallal and CFO Vikas Sinha, who both resigned effective immediately.

On this news, the price of Alexion's shares again plummeted.

