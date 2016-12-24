The green tech revolution has scored a major victory in the fight to power our cities. Las Vegas is one of the newest (and largest) urban areas to now run their entire city government by renewables, including a large portion coming from solar energy.The juice is enough to power the 140 buildings, streetlights and other facilities, carbon-free. The announcement comes a week after "Boulder Solar 1," a large solar array, came online and began providing the cheap solar energy needed to make this a reality.The city also harnesses power from.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...