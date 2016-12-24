In der Wochensicht ist vorne: BP Plc 4,9% vor Royal Dutch Shell 2,71%, K+S 2,62%, Goldcorp Inc. 1,39%, Barrick Gold 0,86%, Chevron 0,29%, Rio Tinto -0,24%, Exxon -0,52%, Silver Standard Resources -3,15% und Gazprom -4,56%. In der Monatssicht ist vorne: K+S 19,17% vor BP Plc 10,25% , Royal Dutch Shell 9,93% , Chevron 7,05% , Gazprom 6,18% , Exxon 4,65% , Rio Tinto 3,75% , Barrick Gold -8,25% , Goldcorp Inc. -8,92% und Silver Standard Resources -20,87% . Weitere Highlights: BP Plc ist nun 5 Tage im Plus (4,9% Zuwachs von 479,5 auf 503), ebenso K+S 3 Tage im Plus (4,29% Zuwachs von 21,43 auf 22,35), Silver Standard...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...