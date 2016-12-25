LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 12/25/16 -- Bellatora Inc. (OTC PINK: ECGR), a U.S. based manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of innovative vaporizer products and eLiquids for alternative tobacco and marijuana consumption is pleased to announce the appointment of Atom Miller to serve as Director and CEO.

Mr. Miller brings a diverse background having worked for some of the finest Food and Beverage companies in the U.S., including California Pizza Kitchen, Quantum Corporation, and Bertolini's (Co-Executive Chef). He worked under Roberto Perotti from The Rex LA as Executive Sous Chef for TreVisi and LaScala at MGM. During his tenure with TreVisi he opened The Mansion with Restauranteur Gustav Mahler and Domenico Cornacchia. He later moved on to managing audio/visual operations for the world's largest AV company, PSAV a division of AVHQ.

Due to the loss of his father to lung cancer, Mr. Miller brings a heartfelt passion to Bellatora. He explains, "If there was one thing I wish I could've helped my Dad with, that would've been quitting smoking." He goes on to define Bellatora's purpose, "We are fanatically passionate about removing the avoidable health risks of tobacco and marijuana for our customers, while retaining the pleasure." Atom defines Bellatora's method, "We do this in two ways: one, by providing the highest quality American ingredients in all our eLiquids, and two; by using closed-loop vaporizer systems that eliminate consumer tampering, reducing the risk of health and respiratory issues."

As CEO, Mr. Miller will lead the Bellatora team as it continues to quickly gain ground in establishing itself as an innovative leader in the U.S. and global tobacco and marijuana vaporizer industry.

About Bellatora Inc.

Bellatora's purpose is to provide superior and innovative vaporizer products and eLiquids offering tobacco and marijuana smokers a healthier lifestyle alternative, while not polluting the environment for others. The freedom to vape. The liberty to enjoy.

An established American marketer, manufacturer, and distributor of electronic vaporizers and eLiquids, Bellatora's line up of premium quality electronic vaporizers, cigars, cigarillos, and cigarettes as well as eLiquids used in electronic vaping devices, provide significantly lower health risks, as well as product discreteness, and controlled active ingredient concentrations from tobacco and marijuana products.

Bellatora is a US public company, trading under the symbol ECGR (OTC PINK: ECGR). For additional information, please visit www.bellatora.com.

