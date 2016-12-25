OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/25/16 -- Today, millions of Canadians are gathering with friends and family to celebrate Christmas. While central to the Christian calendar as a celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ, the holiday is celebrated by Canadians of many backgrounds in ways that reflect our country's rich diversity of cultures.

In the spirit of the season, many Canadians all across the country will take time to reflect on their blessings, help the less fortunate and share with those in need.

As Minister of Canadian Heritage, I want to wish you and yours a holiday filled with peace and joy. Merry Christmas!

