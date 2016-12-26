Aerospace Robotics Market Worth 4.54 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, December 26, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Aerospace Robotics Market by Type (Scara, Cylindrical, Articulated, Catesian), Component (Controller, Processor, End Effector, Drive, Sensor) Technology (Traditional, Collaborative), Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is projected to grow from USD 1.81 Billion in 2016 to USD 4.54 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 16.55% during the forecast period.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse 90 market data Tables and 52 Figures spread through157 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Aerospace Robotics Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/aerospace-robotic-market-164758944.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

Factors such as increasing use of robots for efficient aircraft production, growing use of robotics to handle aircraft orders backlog, and increasing labor costs are expected to drive the growth of the aerospace robotics market.

Articulated segment estimated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

By type, the articulated segment of the Aerospace Robotics Market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Articulated robots are used for various functions, for instance drilling, fastening, and painting, among others. They are the most preferred and widely used robots in the aerospace industry because of the wide range of applications for which they can be used. Articulated robots dominate the automated world in terms of speed and agility.

Inquiry Before Buying: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=164758944

Sensors segment estimated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

Based on component, the sensors segment of the aerospace robotics market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing use of robotic sensors to provide essential inputs about an object's motion, location, velocity, and temperature, among others.

Collaborative segment estimated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

Based on technology, the collaborative segment of the aerospace robotics market is estimated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. This segment's growth is driven by the increasing demand for human safety while working alongside robots, in the aerospace industry. Customers/manufacturers in the aerospace industry are showing an interest in collaborative robots, as these robots can safely work alongside humans.

Asia-Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing markets for aerospace robotics, due to increase in the number of aircraft deliveries in the region. The region's major economies, such as India, China, and Japan are increasingly investing in automation solution for aircraft manufacturing. These countries are also expected to increase their acquisition of robotic systems and invest in research & development in aerospace manufacturing.

Buy Now @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_report1.asp?id=164758944

Some of the major players in the aerospace robotics market include Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), and FANUC Corporation (Japan).

Browse Related Reports

Military Robots Market by Platform (Airborne, Naval, Land-based), Application (Warfield, Pick 'n' Place, Firefighting, Voice-controlled Robotic Vehicle, Metal Detector Robotic Vehicle, Others), & Region - Global Forecast to 2020

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/military-robots-market-245516013.html

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market by Application (Military, Civil & Commercial, Homeland Security), Class (Small, Tactical, Strategic, Special Purpose), Subsystem, Energy Source, Material Type, Payload and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/unmanned-aerial-vehicles-uav-market-662.html

Subscribe Reports from Aerospace &Defence Domain @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical info graphics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

Markets and Markets

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog@ http://mnmblog.org/market-research/aerospace-defence

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets