

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index climbed less than estimated in October but the score was the highest in almost one year, final data from the Cabinet Office showed Monday.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, rose to 100.8 in October from 100 in September. The score was the highest since November 2015. Nonetheless, the reading was revised down from 101.



At the same time, coincident index that reflects the current economic activity improved to 113.5 from 112.5 a month ago. The score was lowered from 113.9.



Meanwhile, the lagging index fell to 113.2 from 113.9 in September. The cabinet office trimmed the score from 113.3.



