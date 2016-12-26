

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - George Michael, the British singer and songwriter who burst to pop superstardom in the 1980s in the duo Wham!, has died at his home in Oxfordshire, England. He was 53 years old.



'It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period. The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage,' Michael's publicist said in a statement.



Michael was born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou in East Finchley, London, on June 25, 1963. The son of a Greek restaurateur, he grew up in Kingsbury, London, and met his Wham! partner, Andrew Ridgeley, while attending Bushey Meads School.



Michael began deejaying at local clubs and he and Ridgeley formed a short-lived band called The Executive. But it was their success with their duo group Wham! that skyrocketed them to fame in 1981. Their first album, 'Fantastic,' hit number one on charts in 1983 with several hits including 'Young Guns,' 'Wham Rap!' and 'Club Tropicana.'



The group's second album, 'Make It Big,' also achieved number one success in both the United Kingdom and in the United States with the hits 'Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go,' 'Freedom,' 'Everything She Wants' and 'Careless Whisper.'



Sony Music Entertainment said, 'George Michael was a supremely gifted artist and a true music icon. Sony Music had the privilege to have worked with him over several decades on a number of his legendary releases, and we join the world in mourning the loss of a great superstar. Our condolences go out to his family during this difficult time.'



