

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar declined against most major counterparts in the Asian session on Monday in quiet trading, with most major markets remaining shut for the Christmas holiday.



Asian markets are trading mixed, with investors staying on the sidelines in the absence of fresh cues.



Equity markets in the U.S., U.K. and several regions across Asia are closed on account of the Christmas holiday.



The U.S. treasury yields turned mixed, with the benchmark yield on 2-year note rising 1.21 percent, while that of the 10-year equivalent was down by 2.54 percent. Yields move inversely to bond prices.



Investors focus on economic reports from the U.S. in the unfolding week, which includes consumer confidence index for December on Tuesday and National Association of Realtors' pending home sales for November on Wednesday, followed by the weekly jobless claims for the week ended December 24 on Thursday.



The greenback was trading mixed on Friday, with the currency rising against the franc and the pound, while holding steady against the euro. Against the yen, it declined.



The greenback declined 117.00 against the yen, its weakest since December 20, and held steady thereafter. The greenback-yen pair may find support around the 116.00 zone.



Final data from the Cabinet Office showed that Japan's leading index climbed less than estimated in October but the score was the highest in almost one year.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, rose to 100.8 in October from 100 in September. The score was the highest since November 2015. Nonetheless, the reading was revised down from 101.



The greenback that ended Friday's trading at 1.0449 against the euro dropped to 1.0466. On the downside, 1.07 is likely seen as the next support level for the greenback.



Pulling away from an early high of 1.0271 against the Swiss franc, the greenback edged down to a session's low of 1.0243 against the Swiss franc. If the greenback-franc pair extends slide, 1.01 is possibly seen as its next support level.



The greenback that declined to 1.2295 against the pound early in the Asian session held steady in the course of the trading. At last week's close, the pair was valued at 1.2278.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX