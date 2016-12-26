China Athletes Business Value Index for Chinese Athletes Press Conference Held on Dec. 17th

Press Conference Topic was Star Index & New Value

BEIJING, Dec. 26, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --Apress conference titled"Commercial Value Index for Chinese Athletes" on the topic of "Stars Allianz Index & New Value" which was jointly organized by China Youth Care Foundation and Stars Allianz of Sports and Media (Beijing) Co.Ltd. was held at the International Exchange Center of Communication University of China on December 17th, 2016.

Sportscommunitiesfromaround the world,well-known marketing agencies, advertising and PR institutions, and enterprises like Marketing Institute of CEIBS,the Swedish China Friendship Association, the world's largest PR company Weber Shandwick, Ogilvy Beijing Group, TTD Sports, Mailman Group, Wayforward Advertising, ANTA Sports, Mengniu Dairy, Sidney Oliveira, Wilson, Coca-Cola, etc. attended this conference.

The founder of Stars Allianz Sports, Dr. Li Feng, made a speech about "Star Index & New Value" after the topic was introduced by the famous CCTV sports host, Zhang Bin. Li's speech, which touched on what Stars Allianz 5A Index will bring to the whole sports industry,left a deep impression on everyone present.

We hope that the value of 'Stars Allianz 5A Index' can help promote the development of the sports industry, make athletes lives better and drive more attention from media to help the market grow. By using index values and methodology, we can make it possible to guide selections, control and position accurately, realize value and boost healthy development. This system represents the three most critical elements in the market as follows:

1. Public demands for sports consumption;

2. Brand managers' demands for sports marketing;

3. Athletes' judgment of their own values and demands of their career planning

Atthe 'Star Index & New Value' forum, guests from different fields of the sports world shared their opinions.

Mr. Gao, President of Volleyballworld,mentioned that the Guoan FC is confused about pricing the commercial value of footballers and the club's intangible assets. However, 'Stars Allianz 5A Index's useful exploration injects fresh blood into the industry.

The chief executive officer of Stars Allianz Sports, Zhang Sen, said that as the first commercial index for sports stars in China, the 'Stars Allianz 5A Index' will play a positive role in improving the ecology of sports industry.

