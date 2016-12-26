Micron Technology Points to Impressive Growth
Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is surging on the chart after posting another strong quarter and offering up great guidance.
Back in September, Micron Technology, Inc. was vaulting higher on speculation the company could be rippled for a massive takeover worth over $20.0 billion. Since then, the rumors for MU stock have dissipated to the delight of investors, as the stock reached an 18-month high of $23.49 on Thursday, valuing MU stock at $25.0 billion.
The maker of memory technologies.
