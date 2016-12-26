CLEVELAND, OH -- (Marketwired) -- 12/26/16 -- The Marriott Hotels North Coast Business Council joined together with the 3rd Battalion 25th Marine Regiment to host the 13th annual Toys for Tots drive, culminating in a luncheon held at Cleveland Marriott Downtown at Key Center. The group collected approximately 1,200 gifts, which were presented on behalf of the council to the Marines at the luncheon.

Founded in 1947 and established as an official mission of the Marine Corps Reserve in 1995, the Toys for Tots Program collects new and unwrapped toys during the months of October, November and December. These toys are distributed to less fortunate children, serving the same community where each campaign is conducted. Toys collected by the Marriott Hotels North Coast Business Council will be given to families in Cuyahoga and Medina counties.

Distinguished members of the 3rd Battalion, 25th Regiment of the United States Marine Corps present at the luncheon included Lieutenant Colonel Thomas H. Chalkley, Sergeant Major Therester Cox, Gunnery Sergeant Harris and Sergeant Kitson.

The Marriott Hotels North Coast Business Council brings together many hotel brands in the Northeast Ohio area. Participating Marriott hotel brands included:

Marriott

Autograph Collection

The Ritz-Carlton

Renaissance

Courtyard by Marriott

Residence Inn

SpringHill Suites

Towneplace Suites

Aloft

Fairfield Inn and Suites

Solon Reservation Center

