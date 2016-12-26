

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Republican party has made a clarification regarding its Christmas Day message that refers to 'a new King,' which created a stir on social media.



'Merry Christmas to all! Over two millennia ago, a new hope was born into the world, a Savior who would offer the promise of salvation to all mankind. Just as the three wise men did on that night, this Christmas heralds a time to celebrate the good news of a new King. We hope Americans celebrating Christmas today will enjoy a day of festivities and a renewed closeness with family and friends,' Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Reince Priebus and Co-Chair Sharon Day said in a joint statement Sunday celebrating Christmas.



The message turned viral on social media platforms, including on Facebook and Twitter, and many users wondered if the usage 'new King' suggested the new US President was a figure comparable to Jesus Christ.



RNC spokesman Sean Spicer made it clear that the mention of 'a new King' was not a reference to Trump.



'Christ is the King. He was born today so we could be saved. Its (sic) sad & disappointing you are politicizing such a holy day,' Spicer said on Twitter. He is the President-elect's press secretary-designate.



The Republican party's Christmas Day message called on Americans to remember 'our men and women in uniform', and 'those among us who are less fortunate.' 'Many are stationed around the world today protecting our freedoms, and cannot be with their own spouses, children, parents, and siblings. We express the deepest gratitude for service that takes them away from celebrating with loved ones, and we ought to remember them in our thoughts and prayers not just on Christmas Day, but the whole year round.'



