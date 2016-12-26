Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal data center fabric marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists 12 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The increasing virtualization of data center network infrastructure to enhance agility, improve efficiency, and reduce costs is one of the most important drivers of the global data center fabric market. Virtualization offers scalability, improved security, availability, aids in better management, and does not require physical network reconfiguration.

"Reduction in infrastructure cost and complexity, growing adoption of cloud based systems, and increased use of big data analytics are the other important drivers of this market. Technavio analysts forecast these factors to drive the global data center fabrics market to be valued at USD 12.7 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of 8.49%," says Abhishek Sharma, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for data centerresearch.

Competitive vendor landscape

A number of vendors in this market space offer fabric-based switches and routers supported by the management software to configure and manage the fabric-based network infrastructure. Most of the modern data centers are cloud-enabled, which require scalable, reliable, and highly available network infrastructure that need to be backed by fabric switches and routers.

There is a high level of competition among vendors in the market, pushing them to price their products in a fashion, thus ensuring the customers of the quality of the product while maintaining affordability. Additionally, vendors in developing economies are competing against each other to capture the growing market, especially that of mega data centers

Top five vendors in the global data center fabric market

Brocade Communications Systems

Brocade provides networking infrastructure and software, including SDN-enabled products and solutions. It sells its products and services through distribution partners, including OEMs, distributors, systems integrators, value-added resellers (VARs) and directly to end-users by Brocade.

Brocade offers networking hardware and software products as well as services that enable businesses and organizations to make their data centers and networks adaptable to the changing demands of new network traffic patterns and volumes. The company's products are designed to enable customers to deploy next-generation data center architectures and technologies, including virtualization, cloud computing, SDN, and NFV.

Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems designs, manufactures, and sells IP-based networking products and services related to the ICT industry. It caters to businesses of all sizes, public institutions, telecommunications companies, and other service providers and individuals. Some of the subsidiaries include BroadHop, Cisco Systems Capital, NDS Americas, NDS Sweden, Sourcefire Germany, and WebEx Communications Japan.

Cisco Systems designs and manufactures fabric switches, routers, fabric interconnects, and software for fabric management. The company's unified fabric can overcome many challenges like isolated resources, growing network complexity, and limited scalability.

Dell

Dell is one of the global providers of a wide range of client computing devices, servers, and networking solutions for enterprise customers.

Dell's fabric networking solution helps enterprises build and scale cloud environments. Its infrastructure falls into the product portfolio of Dell Z series. The company's fabric switches are designed to address 10/40 Gb Ethernet aggregation in data centers. This infrastructure is suitable for small-scale data centers looking to increase fabric capacity as the demand for computing power increases. Dell also manufactures Dell Active Fabric Controller software that runs on the x86 server.

HPE

HP's board of directors decided to split the business into two smaller business segments, namely HP Inc. and HPE in 2015. HP Inc. focuses on the consumer and HPE on enterprise markets. Overall, the company provides technologies, products, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers and enterprises.

HP delivers unified data center Ethernet fabric solutions for data center network infrastructure. HPE fabric products are part of the HP FlexNetwork architecture. HPE fabric infrastructure falls into the product portfolio of HPE FlexFabrics and HPE StorFabric.

Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks is a computer networking that focuses on the designing, development, and sales of products and services for high-performance networks. The company offers through two segments, namely products and services, where product segment consists of switches, routers, and security appliances.

