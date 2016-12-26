Technavio's latest report on the global feminine douching products marketprovides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2016-2020. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161226005027/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global feminine douching products market from 2016-2020. (Graphic: Business Wire)

By distribution channel, the global feminine douching products market is segmented into online retail and retail outlets. The online retail segment is expected to lead the market with a share of more than 60% by the end of the forecast period. The global market was valued at USD 93.21 million in 2015.

Geographically, the Americas lead the global feminine douching products market with a market share of over 53% (2015 figures). The high levels of awareness among the population about the use of hygiene products is the reason behind the high level of demand for douching products in the region. The Americas is followed by EMEA and APAC in the market.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=55238

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The top three emerging trends driving the global feminine douching products market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Product novelty

Migration of manufacturing sales facilities to APAC

Growth saturation of developed markets

Product novelty

"In a rapidly evolving world, there is an increasing demand for easier and faster solutions. This has created an opportunity for the manufacturers of hygiene products to innovate according to the constantly evolving demands of women of all ages. Different technological advances have helped in developing solutions such as organic douches that do not contain any synthetic components," says Amber Chourasia, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for health and wellness research.

Wise Woman Herbals, a herbal supplement manufacturer, provides herbal douche, which is made of organic apple cider vinegar. This product can be mixed with warm water in the recommended dosage to be used as a douche spray. This kind of product innovations is expected to impact the market with positivity in the coming years. An increase in the number of women who are more educated and aware of the availability and use of such products will provide an opportunity for the feminine douching product manufacturers to develop innovative solutions to address the issues facing the market.

Migration of manufacturing sales facilities to APAC

Currently, there is a trend for established companies to shift their manufacturing and sales facilities to developing countries like India and China in APAC. This not only aids the companies to reduce their manufacturing and warehousing costs, making it easier to handle logistics, but also opens up new market opportunities as APAC has a large number of working women who constitute a large potential customer base.

Qingdao Carong Import Export and Shenzhen Bona Pharma Technology, two companies based in China, are already engaged in the manufacture and sales of a broad range of douching solutions, which are mostly exported worldwide through online e-commercesites. The region provides an attractive proposition of lower cost of land and material, easily available labor, and access to a larger market that will contribute to the growth of the market in the future. Moreover, with the region witnessing a huge demand for hygiene products, vendors are viewing APAC as a prime location to set-up their sales offices.

Growth saturation of developed markets

There has been a steady growth of the feminine douching products market in recent years, particularly in developed countries. This growth can mainly be attributed to the combined effect of the increased number of innovative product varieties available and the shifting consumer mindset.

However, this growth is likely to decline, and is expected to slow down by the end of the decade in developed economies, where the market is very close to reaching saturation. Manufacturers and investors of douching products in these countries will begin to shift their focus toward developing economies where the market penetration is flourishing and will continue to display healthy growth rates.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Feminine Wipes Market 2016-2020

Global Feminine Hygiene Wash Market 2016-2020

Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market 2015-2019

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like furniture and home furnishing, home, kitchen, and large appliances, and outdoor gear. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161226005027/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com