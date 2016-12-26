According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global industrial energy-efficiency services marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161226005041/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global industrial energy-efficiency services market from 2016-2020. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Industrial Energy-efficiency Services Market 2016-2020' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

One of the key drivers responsible for the growth of this market is the reduced greenhouse gas emissions through energy-efficient services. These solutions directly reduce the volume of fossil fuels consumed, thereby reducing all related emissions. Various global energy bodies have reported that energy-efficiency services will play a pivotal role in the movement towards making all industries eco-friendly.

Other important drivers of this market are positive brand imaging and support from regulatory bodies for energy-efficiency services. This market is forecast to be valued at USD 10.18 billion by the end of the forecast period, according to Technavio analysts.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=55240

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Based on service, the report categorizes the global industrial energy-efficiency services market into the following segments:

Auditing/consulting

Product and system optimization

M&Vs

Auditing/consulting

"We expect the market for energy auditing and consulting to grow at a higher rate due to policymakers' mandate for industries to undertake energy audits to identify opportunities for improving energy-efficiency. The Energy-Efficiency Directive formulated by the EU has mandated 20% reduction in energy use in power plants and large industrial facilities. The directive required all large enterprises in Europe to carry out energy audits every four years," says Bharath Kanniappan, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for automation research.

The global industrial energy-efficiency services market by energy auditing/consulting was responsible for generating revenue worth USD 3.21 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 4.51 billion by 2020. This growth is likely to be driven by governments pushing for greener solutions. The UK has established a mandatory energy audit program, the Energy Savings Opportunity Scheme (ESOS). It mandates all large industrial facilities to identify, evaluate, and report energy-efficiency opportunities in their organizations every four years. Similarly, the Indian Energy Conservation Act mandates large energy-intensive industries to have energy audits and consulting by an accredited energy auditor.

Product and system optimization

Industries have realized that just the presence of energy-efficient products and equipment does not guarantee the overall energy-efficiency of the industrial process. Any small misapplication or miscalculation can lead to a decrease in the overall efficiency of the process. Energy-efficiency companies help clients analyze, install, and streamline the workflow to achieve energy efficiency in a cost-effective manner.

Product equipment vendors generally ensure that there is no loss in energy due to mechanical and thermal limitations and equipment inefficiency. Inefficient and inadequate pipes and installations in industrial plants which are responsible for the loss are optimized to save energy. There will be greater opportunities for equipment vendors across many industrial sectors to improve insulation capabilities of buildings, upgrade heating and cooling networks, and enhance metering and automation for efficacious heat systems.

Monitoring and verification (M&V)

"Monitoring and verification is an integral part of any energy-efficiency services management program as they determine whether the energy-efficiency project has delivered the desired targets. The M&V market is growing because of increased adoption of various M&V protocols by industries as mandated by policymakers. China has developed stringent, robust, and sophisticated energy-efficiency M&V protocols to ensure optimal energy-efficiency," says Bharath.

Other nations are not far behind in implementing policies and guidelines. The US DOE has developed International Performance Measurement and Verification Protocol to increase the credibility of projections for the outcome of industrial energy-efficiency investments. This credibility can increase the confidence that investors and sponsors have in energy-efficiency projects, enhancing their chances of being financed.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Siemens

Honeywell

TERI

DuPont

Browse Related Reports:

Global Energy-efficient Building Market 2016-2020

Building Energy Management Services Market in the Middle East 2016-2020

Building Energy Management Services Market in India 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like robotics sector. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161226005041/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com