Technavio has published three reports, including analytical instrument market,freeze drying equipment Market, and global friction stir welding equipment, categorized under the heavy industry sector. The reports highlight the major market trends, drivers, challenges and several other factors that are expected to change market dynamics during the forecast period.

Technavio has published multiple reports on the heavy industry sector, highlighting markets that are expected to display considerable growth in the coming years. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Analytical Instrument Market in the US 2017-2021

The analytical instrument market is expected witness steady growth to post a CAGR of close to 4% over the forecast period. Instances such as the leakage of harmful gasses and toxic emissions compel countries to develop and introduce strict guidelines to be followed by the oil and gas industry to improve operational safety and reduce emissions. This will consecutively result in the adoption of high-quality analytical instruments. In addition, the recent rise in the number of electrical and electronic components in the automobile industry will be one of the major trends that will gain traction in the analytical instruments market during the next four years.

Global Freeze Drying Equipment Market 2016-2020

Technavio's research analysts have projected that the freeze drying equipment market will show an impressive growth during the predicted period and post a CAGR of close to 7% by 2020. This industry research report identifies the demand for contract manufacturing in pharmaceutical industry to be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of this market in the coming years. The recent increase in health-related issues has induced governments all over the world to invest heavily in their healthcare sectors. This has led to the exponential growth of the pharmaceutical industry subsequently leading in the development of contract manufacturing organizations (CMO). Since lyophilization or freeze-drying plays a significant role in extending the shelf life of products, there will be an augmented demand for freeze dryers from CMOs in the next four years.

Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market 2016-2020

Extensive research carried out by the analysts at Technavio has shown that the global friction stir welding equipment market will witness steady growth and will post a CAGR of more than 8% over the forecast period. Since the two metals are joined using the same material, friction stir welding eliminates several challenges associated with the conventional fusion welding techniques such as solidification cracking, porosity, and shrinkage. This type of welding is flexible and offers the opportunity to weld large components.

For instance, friction stir welding can be used to join aluminum sheets produced in mills enabling these sheets to have increased widths without altering the plate thickness tolerances. Moreover, the heat generated during the process is much less compared to the conventional techniques that reduce the range of the heat-affected zone, leading to minimal distortions in the welded portion. Such advantages over conventional welding machines and techniques will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of this market in the coming years.

