

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in Japan jumped 0.5 percent on year in November, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday - accelerating from the 0.1 percent gain in October.



But core CPI, which excludes food prices, sank 0.4 percent on year for the second straight month.



On a monthly basis, both overall and core CPI were flat.



Overall inflation for the Tokyo region, considered a leading indicator for the nationwide trend, was flat on year in December after rising 0.5 percent in November.



Core CPI slid 0.6 percent on year in December after falling 0.4 percent in November.



On a monthly basis, overall inflation fell 0.4 percent and core CPI shed 0.1 percent.



Also on Tuesday, the Ministry said that: . The jobless rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 3.1 percent in November. That was above forecasts for 3.0 percent, which would have been unchanged from the October reading.



The job-to-applicant ration climbed to 1.41, matching forecasts and up from 1.40 in the previous month.



The participation rate was 60.0 percent, down from 60.4 percent a month earlier.



. The average of household spending in Japan was down 1.5 percent on year in November, standing at 270,848 yen.



That follows the 0.4 percent decline in October.



The average of monthly income per household stood at 432,415 yen, up 1.0 percent on year, while the average of consumption expenditures per household was 294,019 yen, down an annual 0.9 percent.



