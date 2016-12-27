

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is modestly higher on Tuesday after opening lower in the absence of fresh cues as Wall Street was closed overnight for the Christmas holiday. Investors also digested weaker than expected economic data, including data on consumer prices and household spending.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 27.03 points or 0.14 percent to 19,423.67, after touching a low of 19,352.06 in early trades.



Shares of Toshiba are falling almost 9 percent after the Nikkei business daily reported that the electronics giant is expected to report a one-time loss of about 100 billion yen, or $854 million, on its U.S. nuclear power operations.



Among the other major exporters, Panasonic is lower by 0.5 percent, Canon is declining 0.1 percent and Sony is losing 0.2 percent.



Automaker Toyota is edging down 0.02 percent, while Honda is adding 0.3 percent. Fast Retailing is advancing 0.5 percent.



Banking stocks are advancing. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are adding more than 1 percent each, while Mizuho Financial is rising almost 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is rising 0.5 percent and JX Holdings is adding more than 1 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Tosoh Corp. is rising 2 percent and Sumco Corp. is advancing more than 1 percent. Meanwhile, Tokyo Tatemono is losing almost 2 percent.



In economic news, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said that consumer prices in Japan jumped 0.5 percent on year in November, accelerating from the 0.1 percent gain in October. But core CPI, which excludes food prices, sank 0.4 percent on year for the second straight month.



The jobless rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 3.1 percent in November. That was above forecasts for 3.0 percent, which would have been unchanged from the October reading.



The average of household spending in Japan was down 1.5 percent on year in November, standing at 270,848 yen. That follows the 0.4 percent decline in October.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 117 yen-range on Tuesday.



Wall Street was closed overnight for the Christmas day holiday.



