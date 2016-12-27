

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) said that it has entered into a new 3G and 4G Chinese Patent License Agreement with Gionee Communication Equipment Co. Ltd.



As per the terms of the agreement, Qualcomm has granted Gionee a royalty-bearing patent license to develop, manufacture and sell 3G WCDMA and CDMA2000 and 4G LTE (including '3-mode' GSM, TD-SCDMA and LTE-TDD) complete devices for use in China. The royalties payable by Gionee are consistent with the terms of the rectification plan submitted by Qualcomm to China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).



