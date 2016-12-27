







TOKYO, Dec 27, 2016 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for November 2016 are summarized below.I. Productionhttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_MazdaProduction1227.jpg1. Domestic ProductionMazda's total domestic production volume in November 2016 increased 6.1 % year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.Domestic production of key models in November 2016CX-5: 30,374 units (up 8.0% year on year)Mazda3 (Axela): 20,382 units (down 9.7% year on year)Mazda6 (Atenza): 14,777 units (up 26.4% year on year)2. Overseas ProductionMazda's overseas production volume in November 2016 increased 25.4% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.(Overseas production of key models in November 2016)Mazda3: 26,478 units (up 28.8% year on year)Mazda2: 7,835 units (down 23.2% year on year)CX-4: 6,982 unitsII. Domestic saleshttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_MazdaaDomestic1227.jpgMazda's total domestic sales volume in November 2016 increased 1.3% year on year due to increased sales of both passenger and commercial vehicles. Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 4.9% (down 0.5 points year on year), with a 2.0% share of the micro mini segment (unchanged year on year) and a 3.9% total market share (down 0.2 points year on year).(Domestic sales of key models in November 2016)Mazda2 (Demio): 5,037 units (up 10.9% year on year)Mazda3 (Axela): 2,296 units (up 23.4% year on year)CX-3: 2,098 units (up 0.5% year on year)III. Exportshttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_MazdaExports1227.jpgMazda's export volume in November 2016 increased 9.2% year on year, reflecting increased shipments to North America, Europe and other regions.(Exports of key models in November 2016)CX-5: 28,328 units (up 17.3% year on year)Mazda3: 16,754 units (down 13.2% year on year)Mazda6: 12,837 units (up 19.0% year on year)