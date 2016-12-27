Orascom Development Holding AG: Verwaltungsrat beschliesst freiwillige Dekotierung sämtlicher Egyptian Depositary Receipts der Gesellschaft von der Egyptian Exchange

Altdorf/Cairo 27th December, Basierend auf der Ermächtigung durch die ordentliche Generalversammlung vom 18. Mai 2015, Entscheidungen über die Kotierung oder Dekotierung an Börsen ausserhalb der Schweiz zu treffen, hatder Verwaltungsrat der Orascom Development Holding AG (ODH) am 26. Dezember 2016 unter Vorbehalt des Vorliegens aller erforderlichen behördlichen Genehmigungen die freiwillige Dekotierung sämtlicher Egyptian Depositary Receipts (EDR) von der ägyptischen Börse Egyptian Exchange beschlossen.

Der Beschluss zur Dekotierung bezweckt die Erhöhung der Streuung und der Liquidität der Aktien der Gesellschaft an der SIX Swiss Exchange, wo ODH ihre Primärkotierung hat. Die Dekotierung soll ausserdem gewisse Unstimmigkeiten bereinigen, welche sich bisher aufgrund der Kotierung an der Egyptian Exchange sowohl der EDR wie auch der Aktien der grössten ägyptischen Tochtergesellschaft, Orascom Hotels and Development (OHD), ergaben. Dadurch erwartet die Gesellschaft auch eine Erhöhung der Liquidität und des Handelsvolumens der Aktien der OHD.

Die Gesellschaft wird auf Grundlage des Beschlusses des Verwaltungsrats die notwendigen Eingaben vornehmen und mit den Behörden in Ägypten und der Schweiz zusammenarbeiten, um alle für die Dekotierung der EDR erforderlichen Genehmigungen zu erhalten.

Orascom Development ist ein führender Entwickler von integrierten Ortschaften/Städten, die Hotels, Privatvillen, Wohnungen, Freizeiteinrichtungen wie etwa Golfplätze und Jachthäfen aber auch unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. Das breit diversifizierte Portfolio von Orascom Development umfasst Destinationen in acht Ländern (Ägypten, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Jordanien, Oman, Schweiz, Marokko, Montenegro und Grossbritannien). Die Gruppe betreibt momentan acht Destinationen: Vier in Ägypten; El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi und Haram City, The Cove in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Jebel Sifah und Salalah Beach in Oman sowie Andermatt in der Schweiz. Orascom Development verfügt über eine Doppelkotierung mit einer Primärkotierung im Hauptsegment an der SIX Swiss Exchange und einer Zweitkotierung an der EGX Egyptian Exchange.

Kontakt für Investoren: Sara El Gawahergy Leiter Investor Relations Tel: +202 246 18961 Tel: +41 418 74 17 11 Email: ir@orascomdh.com Kontakt für Media: Philippe Blangey Partner Dynamics Group AG Tel: +41 432 68 32 35 Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch

The information contained in this e-mail, its attachment and in any link to our website indicated herein is not for use within any country or jurisdiction or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation of law. If this applies to you, you are not authorized to access or use any such information. Certain statements in this e-mail and the attached news release may be forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements that are predications of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our targeted profit improvement, return on equity targets, expense reductions, pricing conditions, dividend policy and underwriting claims improvements. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can be affected by other factors that could cause actual results and Orascom Development Holding's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward looking statements (or from past results). Factors such as (i) general economic conditions and competitive factors, particularly in our key markets; (ii) performance of financial markets; (iii) levels of interest rates and currency exchange rates; and (vii) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of regulators may have a direct bearing on Orascom Development Holding's results of operations and on whether Orascom Development Holding will achieve its targets. Orascom Development Holding undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. It should further be noted, that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Please also note that interim results are not necessarily indicative of the full-year results. Persons requiring advice should consult an independent adviser.

